The Pakistani rupee is the currency of Pakistan. The currency code for the rupee is PKR, and it’s written as ‘Rs’ or روپیہ in Urdu. In Pakistan, the rupee is also sometimes spelled ‘rupees’, ‘rupaya’, ‘rupaye’, or ‘rupiyah’. The modern Pakistani rupee was put into circulation following the dissolution of the British Raj in 1947. It is a fiat currency.

 USD EUR INR GBP AED CAD SAR TRY
From PKR0.00348 0.00320 0.28971 0.00280 0.01279 0.00478 0.01306 0.09978
To PKR287.25000 312.84400 3.45178 357.65500 78.20800 209.04600 76.59290 10.02180

