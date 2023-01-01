Pakistani Rupee (PKR)
The Pakistani rupee is the currency of Pakistan. The currency code for the rupee is PKR, and it’s written as ‘Rs’ or روپیہ in Urdu. In Pakistan, the rupee is also sometimes spelled ‘rupees’, ‘rupaya’, ‘rupaye’, or ‘rupiyah’. The modern Pakistani rupee was put into circulation following the dissolution of the British Raj in 1947. It is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Pakistani Rupee
Currency symbol
₨
PKR exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|INR
|GBP
|AED
|CAD
|SAR
|TRY
|From PKR
|0.00348
|0.00320
|0.28971
|0.00280
|0.01279
|0.00478
|0.01306
|0.09978
|To PKR
|287.25000
|312.84400
|3.45178
|357.65500
|78.20800
|209.04600
|76.59290
|10.02180
