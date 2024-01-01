Pakistani rupees to Euros today

Convert PKR to EUR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = €0.003333 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40
PKR to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 PKR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00330.0033
Low0.00320.0032
Average0.00330.0033
Change3.68%0.77%
1 PKR to EUR stats

The performance of PKR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0033 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0033. The change for PKR to EUR was 3.68.

The performance of PKR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0033 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0033. The change for PKR to EUR was 0.77.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0670.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.08190.7540.8323.9651.4924.05536.965
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.09414.7661.7934.87444.434

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Euro
1 PKR0.00333 EUR
5 PKR0.01666 EUR
10 PKR0.03333 EUR
20 PKR0.06665 EUR
50 PKR0.16663 EUR
100 PKR0.33327 EUR
250 PKR0.83316 EUR
500 PKR1.66633 EUR
1000 PKR3.33266 EUR
2000 PKR6.66532 EUR
5000 PKR16.66330 EUR
10000 PKR33.32660 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Pakistani Rupee
1 EUR300.06100 PKR
5 EUR1,500.30500 PKR
10 EUR3,000.61000 PKR
20 EUR6,001.22000 PKR
50 EUR15,003.05000 PKR
100 EUR30,006.10000 PKR
250 EUR75,015.25000 PKR
500 EUR150,030.50000 PKR
1000 EUR300,061.00000 PKR
2000 EUR600,122.00000 PKR
5000 EUR1,500,305.00000 PKR
10000 EUR3,000,610.00000 PKR