Chinese yuan rmb to Euros today

Convert CNY to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
127.09 eur

1.00000 CNY = 0.12709 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874051.086490.39951.494671.677320.9644518.719
1 GBP1.144111.24295103.4261.710051.919021.1034321.4164
1 USD0.920450.804538183.21011.37581.543920.8877517.2303
1 INR0.0110620.009668750.012017810.01653410.01855450.01066880.20707

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Euro
1 CNY0.12709 EUR
5 CNY0.63545 EUR
10 CNY1.27090 EUR
20 CNY2.54180 EUR
50 CNY6.35450 EUR
100 CNY12.70900 EUR
250 CNY31.77250 EUR
500 CNY63.54500 EUR
1000 CNY127.09000 EUR
2000 CNY254.18000 EUR
5000 CNY635.45000 EUR
10000 CNY1270.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EUR7.86847 CNY
5 EUR39.34235 CNY
10 EUR78.68470 CNY
20 EUR157.36940 CNY
50 EUR393.42350 CNY
100 EUR786.84700 CNY
250 EUR1967.11750 CNY
500 EUR3934.23500 CNY
1000 EUR7868.47000 CNY
2000 EUR15736.94000 CNY
5000 EUR39342.35000 CNY
10000 EUR78684.70000 CNY