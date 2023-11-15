US dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert USD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
1376.30 cad

1.00000 USD = 1.37630 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.085290.32151.493561.678580.963618.789
1 GBP1.1445611.242103.3721.709361.921111.102921.5039
1 USD0.92150.805153183.23031.37631.546790.887917.3139
1 INR0.01107160.00967380.012014910.0165360.01858450.0106680.208024

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 USD1.37630 CAD
5 USD6.88150 CAD
10 USD13.76300 CAD
20 USD27.52600 CAD
50 USD68.81500 CAD
100 USD137.63000 CAD
250 USD344.07500 CAD
500 USD688.15000 CAD
1000 USD1376.30000 CAD
2000 USD2752.60000 CAD
5000 USD6881.50000 CAD
10000 USD13763.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / US Dollar
1 CAD0.72659 USD
5 CAD3.63293 USD
10 CAD7.26586 USD
20 CAD14.53172 USD
50 CAD36.32930 USD
100 CAD72.65860 USD
250 CAD181.64650 USD
500 CAD363.29300 USD
1000 CAD726.58600 USD
2000 CAD1453.17200 USD
5000 CAD3632.93000 USD
10000 CAD7265.86000 USD