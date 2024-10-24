Polish zloty to Canadian dollars today

Convert PLN to CAD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = C$0.3435 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
PLN to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 PLN to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35300.3548
Low0.34350.3435
Average0.34880.3504
Change-2.68%-2.25%
1 PLN to CAD stats

The performance of PLN to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3530 and a 30 day low of 0.3435. This means the 30 day average was 0.3488. The change for PLN to CAD was -2.68.

The performance of PLN to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3548 and a 90 day low of 0.3435. This means the 90 day average was 0.3504. The change for PLN to CAD was -2.25.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Canadian Dollar
1 PLN0.34353 CAD
5 PLN1.71763 CAD
10 PLN3.43525 CAD
20 PLN6.87050 CAD
50 PLN17.17625 CAD
100 PLN34.35250 CAD
250 PLN85.88125 CAD
500 PLN171.76250 CAD
1000 PLN343.52500 CAD
2000 PLN687.05000 CAD
5000 PLN1,717.62500 CAD
10000 PLN3,435.25000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 CAD2.91100 PLN
5 CAD14.55500 PLN
10 CAD29.11000 PLN
20 CAD58.22000 PLN
50 CAD145.55000 PLN
100 CAD291.10000 PLN
250 CAD727.75000 PLN
500 CAD1,455.50000 PLN
1000 CAD2,911.00000 PLN
2000 CAD5,822.00000 PLN
5000 CAD14,555.00000 PLN
10000 CAD29,110.00000 PLN