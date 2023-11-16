Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars today

Convert BRL to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
282.59 cad

1.00000 BRL = 0.28259 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087890.5341.492031.673540.9653518.7758
1 GBP1.1432511.2436103.5011.705721.913231.1036421.4649
1 USD0.91930.804117183.22671.37161.538460.887517.2603
1 INR0.01104560.009661770.012015410.01648030.01848520.01066360.207389

How to convert Brazilian reais to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0.28259 CAD
5 BRL1.41295 CAD
10 BRL2.82591 CAD
20 BRL5.65182 CAD
50 BRL14.12955 CAD
100 BRL28.25910 CAD
250 BRL70.64775 CAD
500 BRL141.29550 CAD
1000 BRL282.59100 CAD
2000 BRL565.18200 CAD
5000 BRL1412.95500 CAD
10000 BRL2825.91000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD3.53868 BRL
5 CAD17.69340 BRL
10 CAD35.38680 BRL
20 CAD70.77360 BRL
50 CAD176.93400 BRL
100 CAD353.86800 BRL
250 CAD884.67000 BRL
500 CAD1769.34000 BRL
1000 CAD3538.68000 BRL
2000 CAD7077.36000 BRL
5000 CAD17693.40000 BRL
10000 CAD35386.80000 BRL