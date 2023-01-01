Swiss Franc (CHF)

The Swiss franc is the currency of Switzerland. The most popular Swiss franc exchange is with the euro. The franc is represented by the sign ‘Fr’ or ‘SFr’ or ‘FS’, and its currency code is CHF. The Swiss franc is fiat currency, and its conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The Swiss franc is called franken in German, the franc in French and Romansh, and the franco in Italian.

Currency name

Swiss Franc

SFr.

CHF exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR CAD AUD JPY NZD
From CHF1.12892 1.03648 0.90672 93.93990 1.55114 1.73774 169.76200 1.87903
To CHF0.88580 0.96480 1.10288 0.01065 0.64469 0.57546 0.00589 0.53219

