1,000 chf
107,664 all

1.00000 CHF = 107.66400 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Albanian Lek
1 CHF107.66400 ALL
5 CHF538.32000 ALL
10 CHF1076.64000 ALL
20 CHF2153.28000 ALL
50 CHF5383.20000 ALL
100 CHF10766.40000 ALL
250 CHF26916.00000 ALL
500 CHF53832.00000 ALL
1000 CHF107664.00000 ALL
2000 CHF215328.00000 ALL
5000 CHF538320.00000 ALL
10000 CHF1076640.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swiss Franc
1 ALL0.00929 CHF
5 ALL0.04644 CHF
10 ALL0.09288 CHF
20 ALL0.18576 CHF
50 ALL0.46441 CHF
100 ALL0.92882 CHF
250 ALL2.32204 CHF
500 ALL4.64408 CHF
1000 ALL9.28816 CHF
2000 ALL18.57632 CHF
5000 ALL46.44080 CHF
10000 ALL92.88160 CHF