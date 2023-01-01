Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks today

Convert BGN to ALL at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
53135.10 all

1.00000 BGN = 53.13510 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922151.673361.372751.543921.34970.8070718.3108
1 EUR1.084411.814591.488611.674231.463610.875219.8562
1 NZD0.59760.55108810.8203550.9226490.8065810.48230510.9425
1 CAD0.7284650.6717681.2189811.124690.9832090.58792213.3388

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Albanian Lek
1 BGN53.13510 ALL
5 BGN265.67550 ALL
10 BGN531.35100 ALL
20 BGN1062.70200 ALL
50 BGN2656.75500 ALL
100 BGN5313.51000 ALL
250 BGN13283.77500 ALL
500 BGN26567.55000 ALL
1000 BGN53135.10000 ALL
2000 BGN106270.20000 ALL
5000 BGN265675.50000 ALL
10000 BGN531351.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bulgarian Lev
1 ALL0.01882 BGN
5 ALL0.09410 BGN
10 ALL0.18820 BGN
20 ALL0.37640 BGN
50 ALL0.94100 BGN
100 ALL1.88200 BGN
250 ALL4.70500 BGN
500 ALL9.41000 BGN
1000 ALL18.82000 BGN
2000 ALL37.64000 BGN
5000 ALL94.10000 BGN
10000 ALL188.20000 BGN