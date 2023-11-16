US dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert USD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
1673.36 nzd

1.00000 USD = 1.67336 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87361.0849590.3041.494411.678970.9638518.7798
1 GBP1.1446911.24195103.3721.710661.921931.1033121.4974
1 USD0.92170.805185183.23331.37741.547510.8883517.3094
1 INR0.01107370.009673840.012014410.01654870.01859240.0106730.207962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 USD1.67336 NZD
5 USD8.36680 NZD
10 USD16.73360 NZD
20 USD33.46720 NZD
50 USD83.66800 NZD
100 USD167.33600 NZD
250 USD418.34000 NZD
500 USD836.68000 NZD
1000 USD1673.36000 NZD
2000 USD3346.72000 NZD
5000 USD8366.80000 NZD
10000 USD16733.60000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar
1 NZD0.59760 USD
5 NZD2.98800 USD
10 NZD5.97600 USD
20 NZD11.95200 USD
50 NZD29.88000 USD
100 NZD59.76000 USD
250 NZD149.40000 USD
500 NZD298.80000 USD
1000 NZD597.60000 USD
2000 NZD1195.20000 USD
5000 NZD2988.00000 USD
10000 NZD5976.00000 USD