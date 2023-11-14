US dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert USD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
805.15 gbp

1.00000 USD = 0.80515 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.085290.3261.493511.678450.963918.7864
1 GBP1.1444311.242103.3771.70931.920971.1031121.5009
1 USD0.92150.805153183.23441.376251.546670.888217.3115
1 INR0.0110710.009673320.012014310.01653460.01858210.01067110.207985

Conversion rates US Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 USD0.80515 GBP
5 USD4.02576 GBP
10 USD8.05153 GBP
20 USD16.10306 GBP
50 USD40.25765 GBP
100 USD80.51530 GBP
250 USD201.28825 GBP
500 USD402.57650 GBP
1000 USD805.15300 GBP
2000 USD1610.30600 GBP
5000 USD4025.76500 GBP
10000 USD8051.53000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / US Dollar
1 GBP1.24200 USD
5 GBP6.21000 USD
10 GBP12.42000 USD
20 GBP24.84000 USD
50 GBP62.10000 USD
100 GBP124.20000 USD
250 GBP310.50000 USD
500 GBP621.00000 USD
1000 GBP1242.00000 USD
2000 GBP2484.00000 USD
5000 GBP6210.00000 USD
10000 GBP12420.00000 USD