Chinese Yuan RMB (CNY)

The Chinese yuan is the official currency of Mainland China. Technically, the yuan is the base unit of the renminbi currency (RMB), but it is sometimes referred to interchangeably with the renminbi.

Currency name

Chinese Yuan RMB

¥

CNY exchange rates

 USD HKD CAD EUR GBP AUD INR SGD
From CNY0.13806 1.07752 0.18970 0.12676 0.11088 0.21252 11.48850 0.18573
To CNY7.24305 0.92805 5.27151 7.88913 9.01868 4.70545 0.08704 5.38417

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Chinese yuan rmb Exchange Rates