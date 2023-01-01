Chinese Yuan RMB (CNY)
The Chinese yuan is the official currency of Mainland China. Technically, the yuan is the base unit of the renminbi currency (RMB), but it is sometimes referred to interchangeably with the renminbi.
Currency name
Chinese Yuan RMB
Currency symbol
¥
CNY exchange rates
|USD
|HKD
|CAD
|EUR
|GBP
|AUD
|INR
|SGD
|From CNY
|0.13806
|1.07752
|0.18970
|0.12676
|0.11088
|0.21252
|11.48850
|0.18573
|To CNY
|7.24305
|0.92805
|5.27151
|7.88913
|9.01868
|4.70545
|0.08704
|5.38417
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.