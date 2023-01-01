Chinese yuan rmb to Bahraini dinars today

Convert CNY to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
51.997 bhd

1.00000 CNY = 0.05200 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bahraini Dinar
1 CNY0.05200 BHD
5 CNY0.25999 BHD
10 CNY0.51997 BHD
20 CNY1.03994 BHD
50 CNY2.59986 BHD
100 CNY5.19972 BHD
250 CNY12.99930 BHD
500 CNY25.99860 BHD
1000 CNY51.99720 BHD
2000 CNY103.99440 BHD
5000 CNY259.98600 BHD
10000 CNY519.97200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BHD19.23180 CNY
5 BHD96.15900 CNY
10 BHD192.31800 CNY
20 BHD384.63600 CNY
50 BHD961.59000 CNY
100 BHD1923.18000 CNY
250 BHD4807.95000 CNY
500 BHD9615.90000 CNY
1000 BHD19231.80000 CNY
2000 BHD38463.60000 CNY
5000 BHD96159.00000 CNY
10000 BHD192318.00000 CNY