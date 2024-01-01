Chinese yuan rmb to Bahraini dinars today

Convert CNY to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
52.368 bhd

1.000 CNY = 0.05237 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32


How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bahraini Dinar
1 CNY0.05237 BHD
5 CNY0.26184 BHD
10 CNY0.52368 BHD
20 CNY1.04737 BHD
50 CNY2.61842 BHD
100 CNY5.23683 BHD
250 CNY13.09208 BHD
500 CNY26.18415 BHD
1000 CNY52.36830 BHD
2000 CNY104.73660 BHD
5000 CNY261.84150 BHD
10000 CNY523.68300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BHD19.09550 CNY
5 BHD95.47750 CNY
10 BHD190.95500 CNY
20 BHD381.91000 CNY
50 BHD954.77500 CNY
100 BHD1,909.55000 CNY
250 BHD4,773.87500 CNY
500 BHD9,547.75000 CNY
1000 BHD19,095.50000 CNY
2000 BHD38,191.00000 CNY
5000 BHD95,477.50000 CNY
10000 BHD190,955.00000 CNY