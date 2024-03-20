Chinese yuan rmb to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert CNY to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,086.88 hkd

1.000 CNY = 1.087 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CNY1.08688 HKD
5 CNY5.43440 HKD
10 CNY10.86880 HKD
20 CNY21.73760 HKD
50 CNY54.34400 HKD
100 CNY108.68800 HKD
250 CNY271.72000 HKD
500 CNY543.44000 HKD
1000 CNY1,086.88000 HKD
2000 CNY2,173.76000 HKD
5000 CNY5,434.40000 HKD
10000 CNY10,868.80000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD92.00620 CNY
200 HKD184.01240 CNY
300 HKD276.01860 CNY
500 HKD460.03100 CNY
1000 HKD920.06200 CNY
2000 HKD1,840.12400 CNY
2500 HKD2,300.15500 CNY
3000 HKD2,760.18600 CNY
4000 HKD3,680.24800 CNY
5000 HKD4,600.31000 CNY
10000 HKD9,200.62000 CNY
20000 HKD18,401.24000 CNY