Hungarian forints to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert HUF to HKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
216.38 hkd

1.000 HUF = 0.02164 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7161.4731.6590.96818.201
1 GBP1.1711.278106.1811.7241.9421.13321.304
1 USD0.9160.783183.11.3491.520.88716.673
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Hong Kong Dollar
2000 HUF43.27660 HKD
5000 HUF108.19150 HKD
10000 HUF216.38300 HKD
15000 HUF324.57450 HKD
20000 HUF432.76600 HKD
30000 HUF649.14900 HKD
40000 HUF865.53200 HKD
50000 HUF1,081.91500 HKD
60000 HUF1,298.29800 HKD
100000 HUF2,163.83000 HKD
150000 HUF3,245.74500 HKD
200000 HUF4,327.66000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Hungarian Forint
100 HKD4,621.44000 HUF
200 HKD9,242.88000 HUF
300 HKD13,864.32000 HUF
500 HKD23,107.20000 HUF
1000 HKD46,214.40000 HUF
2000 HKD92,428.80000 HUF
2500 HKD115,536.00000 HUF
3000 HKD138,643.20000 HUF
4000 HKD184,857.60000 HUF
5000 HKD231,072.00000 HUF
10000 HKD462,144.00000 HUF
20000 HKD924,288.00000 HUF