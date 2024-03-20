Hungarian forints to Euros today

Convert HUF to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
25.34 eur

1.000 HUF = 0.002534 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
How to convert Hungarian forints to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Euro
2000 HUF5.06714 EUR
5000 HUF12.66785 EUR
10000 HUF25.33570 EUR
15000 HUF38.00355 EUR
20000 HUF50.67140 EUR
30000 HUF76.00710 EUR
40000 HUF101.34280 EUR
50000 HUF126.67850 EUR
60000 HUF152.01420 EUR
100000 HUF253.35700 EUR
150000 HUF380.03550 EUR
200000 HUF506.71400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Hungarian Forint
1 EUR394.70000 HUF
5 EUR1,973.50000 HUF
10 EUR3,947.00000 HUF
20 EUR7,894.00000 HUF
50 EUR19,735.00000 HUF
100 EUR39,470.00000 HUF
250 EUR98,675.00000 HUF
500 EUR197,350.00000 HUF
1000 EUR394,700.00000 HUF
2000 EUR789,400.00000 HUF
5000 EUR1,973,500.00000 HUF
10000 EUR3,947,000.00000 HUF