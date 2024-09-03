Swedish kronor to Euros today

Convert SEK to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
87.84 eur

kr1.000 SEK = €0.08784 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
SEK to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EUR
1 SEK to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08830.0892
Low0.08640.0851
Average0.08740.0875
Change1.52%-0.75%
1 SEK to EUR stats

The performance of SEK to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0883 and a 30 day low of 0.0864. This means the 30 day average was 0.0874. The change for SEK to EUR was 1.52.

The performance of SEK to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0892 and a 90 day low of 0.0851. This means the 90 day average was 0.0875. The change for SEK to EUR was -0.75.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Euro
1 SEK0.08784 EUR
5 SEK0.43918 EUR
10 SEK0.87836 EUR
20 SEK1.75672 EUR
50 SEK4.39180 EUR
100 SEK8.78360 EUR
250 SEK21.95900 EUR
500 SEK43.91800 EUR
1000 SEK87.83600 EUR
2000 SEK175.67200 EUR
5000 SEK439.18000 EUR
10000 SEK878.36000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swedish Krona
1 EUR11.38490 SEK
5 EUR56.92450 SEK
10 EUR113.84900 SEK
20 EUR227.69800 SEK
50 EUR569.24500 SEK
100 EUR1,138.49000 SEK
250 EUR2,846.22500 SEK
500 EUR5,692.45000 SEK
1000 EUR11,384.90000 SEK
2000 EUR22,769.80000 SEK
5000 EUR56,924.50000 SEK
10000 EUR113,849.00000 SEK