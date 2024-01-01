Indian rupees to Euros today

Convert INR to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
110.80 eur

1.000 INR = 0.01108 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3580.923.6730.7861.532278.61.343
1 CAD0.73610.6782.7050.5791.128205.1770.989
1 EUR1.0871.47613.9910.8541.665302.7551.459
1 AED0.2720.370.25110.2140.41775.8580.366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Euro
1 INR0.01108 EUR
5 INR0.05540 EUR
10 INR0.11080 EUR
20 INR0.22159 EUR
50 INR0.55398 EUR
100 INR1.10795 EUR
250 INR2.76988 EUR
500 INR5.53975 EUR
1000 INR11.07950 EUR
2000 INR22.15900 EUR
5000 INR55.39750 EUR
10000 INR110.79500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Indian Rupee
1 EUR90.25720 INR
5 EUR451.28600 INR
10 EUR902.57200 INR
20 EUR1,805.14400 INR
50 EUR4,512.86000 INR
100 EUR9,025.72000 INR
250 EUR22,564.30000 INR
500 EUR45,128.60000 INR
1000 EUR90,257.20000 INR
2000 EUR180,514.40000 INR
5000 EUR451,286.00000 INR
10000 EUR902,572.00000 INR