Indian rupees to Singapore dollars today

Convert INR to SGD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
161.68 sgd

1.000 INR = 0.01617 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:43
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2791.4751.6650.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6711.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0651.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 INR0.01617 SGD
5 INR0.08084 SGD
10 INR0.16168 SGD
20 INR0.32335 SGD
50 INR0.80838 SGD
100 INR1.61675 SGD
250 INR4.04188 SGD
500 INR8.08375 SGD
1000 INR16.16750 SGD
2000 INR32.33500 SGD
5000 INR80.83750 SGD
10000 INR161.67500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 SGD61.85260 INR
5 SGD309.26300 INR
10 SGD618.52600 INR
20 SGD1,237.05200 INR
50 SGD3,092.63000 INR
100 SGD6,185.26000 INR
250 SGD15,463.15000 INR
500 SGD30,926.30000 INR
1000 SGD61,852.60000 INR
2000 SGD123,705.20000 INR
5000 SGD309,263.00000 INR
10000 SGD618,526.00000 INR