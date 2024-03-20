Brazilian reais to Singapore dollars today

Convert BRL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
267.21 sgd

1.000 BRL = 0.2672 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1591.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5991.7271.9481.13221.383
1 USD0.9230.788183.1691.361.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Singapore Dollar
1 BRL0.26721 SGD
5 BRL1.33606 SGD
10 BRL2.67213 SGD
20 BRL5.34426 SGD
50 BRL13.36065 SGD
100 BRL26.72130 SGD
250 BRL66.80325 SGD
500 BRL133.60650 SGD
1000 BRL267.21300 SGD
2000 BRL534.42600 SGD
5000 BRL1,336.06500 SGD
10000 BRL2,672.13000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SGD3.74233 BRL
5 SGD18.71165 BRL
10 SGD37.42330 BRL
20 SGD74.84660 BRL
50 SGD187.11650 BRL
100 SGD374.23300 BRL
250 SGD935.58250 BRL
500 SGD1,871.16500 BRL
1000 SGD3,742.33000 BRL
2000 SGD7,484.66000 BRL
5000 SGD18,711.65000 BRL
10000 SGD37,423.30000 BRL