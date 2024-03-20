British pounds sterling to Swiss francs today

Convert GBP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,131.16 chf

1.000 GBP = 1.131 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.13116 CHF
5 GBP5.65580 CHF
10 GBP11.31160 CHF
20 GBP22.62320 CHF
50 GBP56.55800 CHF
100 GBP113.11600 CHF
250 GBP282.79000 CHF
500 GBP565.58000 CHF
1000 GBP1,131.16000 CHF
2000 GBP2,262.32000 CHF
5000 GBP5,655.80000 CHF
10000 GBP11,311.60000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.88405 GBP
5 CHF4.42024 GBP
10 CHF8.84049 GBP
20 CHF17.68098 GBP
50 CHF44.20245 GBP
100 CHF88.40490 GBP
250 CHF221.01225 GBP
500 CHF442.02450 GBP
1000 CHF884.04900 GBP
2000 CHF1,768.09800 GBP
5000 CHF4,420.24500 GBP
10000 CHF8,840.49000 GBP