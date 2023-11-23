10 Swiss francs to British pounds sterling

Convert CHF to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 chf
9.06 gbp

1.00000 CHF = 0.90618 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91710.7998483.31.368551.52648149.2151.65317
1 EUR1.090410.8721590.83031.492271.66448162.7051.80261
1 GBP1.250251.146591104.1461.711031.90849186.5562.06687
1 INR0.01200480.01100950.0096019210.01642920.01832511.79130.0198459

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 CHF0.90618 GBP
5 CHF4.53088 GBP
10 CHF9.06177 GBP
20 CHF18.12354 GBP
50 CHF45.30885 GBP
100 CHF90.61770 GBP
250 CHF226.54425 GBP
500 CHF453.08850 GBP
1000 CHF906.17700 GBP
2000 CHF1812.35400 GBP
5000 CHF4530.88500 GBP
10000 CHF9061.77000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swiss Franc
1 GBP1.10354 CHF
5 GBP5.51770 CHF
10 GBP11.03540 CHF
20 GBP22.07080 CHF
50 GBP55.17700 CHF
100 GBP110.35400 CHF
250 GBP275.88500 CHF
500 GBP551.77000 CHF
1000 GBP1103.54000 CHF
2000 GBP2207.08000 CHF
5000 GBP5517.70000 CHF
10000 GBP11035.40000 CHF