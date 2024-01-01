New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
The New Zealand dollar is the official currency of New Zealand. The currency code for the New Zealand dollar is NZD. Its symbol is usually written as $, and sometimes NZ$ is used to distinguish it from other currencies that use the same sign. Informal nicknames for the New Zealand dollar are ‘kiwi’ and ‘buck’. A kiwi is a bird indigenous to New Zealand and is featured on the $1 coin. New Zealanders are also colloquially called ‘kiwis’.
Currency name
New Zealand Dollar
Currency symbol
$
NZD exchange rates
|USD
|AUD
|GBP
|EUR
|INR
|CAD
|CHF
|JPY
|From NZD
|0.60465
|0.92574
|0.47524
|0.55626
|50.20110
|0.82066
|0.53738
|91.58940
|To NZD
|1.65385
|1.08021
|2.10419
|1.79773
|0.01992
|1.21853
|1.86087
|0.01092
