British Pound Sterling (GBP)

The British pound is the currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded currency, behind the US dollar, the Japanese yen, and the euro. It is also the third most held reserve currency in the world. The pound is the oldest currency still in existence today.

Currency name

British Pound Sterling

£

GBP exchange rates

 USD EUR INR AUD JPY CAD CHF NZD
From GBP1.27225 1.17053 105.62400 1.94817 192.68900 1.72682 1.13089 2.10446
To GBP0.78601 0.85432 0.00947 0.51330 0.00519 0.57910 0.88426 0.47518

