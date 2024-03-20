British pounds sterling to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert GBP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
6,027.46 myr

1.000 GBP = 6.027 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2251.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.1711.272105.5991.7271.9481.13121.368
1 USD0.920.786183.0341.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GBP6.02746 MYR
5 GBP30.13730 MYR
10 GBP60.27460 MYR
20 GBP120.54920 MYR
50 GBP301.37300 MYR
100 GBP602.74600 MYR
250 GBP1,506.86500 MYR
500 GBP3,013.73000 MYR
1000 GBP6,027.46000 MYR
2000 GBP12,054.92000 MYR
5000 GBP30,137.30000 MYR
10000 GBP60,274.60000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / British Pound Sterling
1 MYR0.16591 GBP
5 MYR0.82954 GBP
10 MYR1.65907 GBP
20 MYR3.31814 GBP
50 MYR8.29535 GBP
100 MYR16.59070 GBP
250 MYR41.47675 GBP
500 MYR82.95350 GBP
1000 MYR165.90700 GBP
2000 MYR331.81400 GBP
5000 MYR829.53500 GBP
10000 MYR1,659.07000 GBP