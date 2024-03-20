Chinese yuan rmb to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert CNY to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
658.08 myr

1.000 CNY = 0.6581 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CNY0.65808 MYR
5 CNY3.29039 MYR
10 CNY6.58077 MYR
20 CNY13.16154 MYR
50 CNY32.90385 MYR
100 CNY65.80770 MYR
250 CNY164.51925 MYR
500 CNY329.03850 MYR
1000 CNY658.07700 MYR
2000 CNY1,316.15400 MYR
5000 CNY3,290.38500 MYR
10000 CNY6,580.77000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.51958 CNY
5 MYR7.59790 CNY
10 MYR15.19580 CNY
20 MYR30.39160 CNY
50 MYR75.97900 CNY
100 MYR151.95800 CNY
250 MYR379.89500 CNY
500 MYR759.79000 CNY
1000 MYR1,519.58000 CNY
2000 MYR3,039.16000 CNY
5000 MYR7,597.90000 CNY
10000 MYR15,195.80000 CNY