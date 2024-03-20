Hungarian forints to Malaysian ringgits today
Convert HUF to MYR at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Malaysian ringgits
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Malaysian Ringgit
|2000 HUF
|26.20080 MYR
|5000 HUF
|65.50200 MYR
|10000 HUF
|131.00400 MYR
|15000 HUF
|196.50600 MYR
|20000 HUF
|262.00800 MYR
|30000 HUF
|393.01200 MYR
|40000 HUF
|524.01600 MYR
|50000 HUF
|655.02000 MYR
|60000 HUF
|786.02400 MYR
|100000 HUF
|1,310.04000 MYR
|150000 HUF
|1,965.06000 MYR
|200000 HUF
|2,620.08000 MYR
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Hungarian Forint
|1 MYR
|76.33360 HUF
|5 MYR
|381.66800 HUF
|10 MYR
|763.33600 HUF
|20 MYR
|1,526.67200 HUF
|50 MYR
|3,816.68000 HUF
|100 MYR
|7,633.36000 HUF
|250 MYR
|19,083.40000 HUF
|500 MYR
|38,166.80000 HUF
|1000 MYR
|76,333.60000 HUF
|2000 MYR
|152,667.20000 HUF
|5000 MYR
|381,668.00000 HUF
|10000 MYR
|763,336.00000 HUF