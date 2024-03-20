Canadian dollars to US dollars today

Convert CAD to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
736.57 usd

1.000 CAD = 0.7366 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / US Dollar
1 CAD0.73657 USD
5 CAD3.68284 USD
10 CAD7.36567 USD
20 CAD14.73134 USD
50 CAD36.82835 USD
100 CAD73.65670 USD
250 CAD184.14175 USD
500 CAD368.28350 USD
1000 CAD736.56700 USD
2000 CAD1,473.13400 USD
5000 CAD3,682.83500 USD
10000 CAD7,365.67000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 USD1.35765 CAD
5 USD6.78825 CAD
10 USD13.57650 CAD
20 USD27.15300 CAD
50 USD67.88250 CAD
100 USD135.76500 CAD
250 USD339.41250 CAD
500 USD678.82500 CAD
1000 USD1,357.65000 CAD
2000 USD2,715.30000 CAD
5000 USD6,788.25000 CAD
10000 USD13,576.50000 CAD