Indian rupees to Philippine pesos today

Convert INR to PHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
6,761.64 php

1.000 INR = 0.6762 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2641.4761.6650.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6551.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0591.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 INR0.67616 PHP
5 INR3.38082 PHP
10 INR6.76164 PHP
20 INR13.52328 PHP
50 INR33.80820 PHP
100 INR67.61640 PHP
250 INR169.04100 PHP
500 INR338.08200 PHP
1000 INR676.16400 PHP
2000 INR1,352.32800 PHP
5000 INR3,380.82000 PHP
10000 INR6,761.64000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indian Rupee
1 PHP1.47893 INR
5 PHP7.39465 INR
10 PHP14.78930 INR
20 PHP29.57860 INR
50 PHP73.94650 INR
100 PHP147.89300 INR
250 PHP369.73250 INR
500 PHP739.46500 INR
1000 PHP1,478.93000 INR
2000 PHP2,957.86000 INR
5000 PHP7,394.65000 INR
10000 PHP14,789.30000 INR