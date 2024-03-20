Israeli new sheqels to Philippine pesos today

Convert ILS to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
15,360.60 php

1.000 ILS = 15.36 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2641.7241.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1191.3481.5190.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Philippine Peso
1 ILS15.36060 PHP
5 ILS76.80300 PHP
10 ILS153.60600 PHP
20 ILS307.21200 PHP
50 ILS768.03000 PHP
100 ILS1,536.06000 PHP
250 ILS3,840.15000 PHP
500 ILS7,680.30000 PHP
1000 ILS15,360.60000 PHP
2000 ILS30,721.20000 PHP
5000 ILS76,803.00000 PHP
10000 ILS153,606.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PHP0.06510 ILS
5 PHP0.32551 ILS
10 PHP0.65102 ILS
20 PHP1.30204 ILS
50 PHP3.25509 ILS
100 PHP6.51018 ILS
250 PHP16.27545 ILS
500 PHP32.55090 ILS
1000 PHP65.10180 ILS
2000 PHP130.20360 ILS
5000 PHP325.50900 ILS
10000 PHP651.01800 ILS