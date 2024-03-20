Israeli new sheqels to Australian dollars today

Convert ILS to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
415.86 aud

1.000 ILS = 0.4159 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.691.4721.6590.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1991.7241.9431.13321.32
1 USD0.9170.783183.1141.3491.520.88716.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Australian Dollar
1 ILS0.41586 AUD
5 ILS2.07929 AUD
10 ILS4.15858 AUD
20 ILS8.31716 AUD
50 ILS20.79290 AUD
100 ILS41.58580 AUD
250 ILS103.96450 AUD
500 ILS207.92900 AUD
1000 ILS415.85800 AUD
2000 ILS831.71600 AUD
5000 ILS2,079.29000 AUD
10000 ILS4,158.58000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AUD2.40467 ILS
5 AUD12.02335 ILS
10 AUD24.04670 ILS
20 AUD48.09340 ILS
50 AUD120.23350 ILS
100 AUD240.46700 ILS
250 AUD601.16750 ILS
500 AUD1,202.33500 ILS
1000 AUD2,404.67000 ILS
2000 AUD4,809.34000 ILS
5000 AUD12,023.35000 ILS
10000 AUD24,046.70000 ILS