Israeli new sheqels to Australian dollars today
Convert ILS to AUD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel
Change Converter source currency
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 AUD
|2.40467 ILS
|5 AUD
|12.02335 ILS
|10 AUD
|24.04670 ILS
|20 AUD
|48.09340 ILS
|50 AUD
|120.23350 ILS
|100 AUD
|240.46700 ILS
|250 AUD
|601.16750 ILS
|500 AUD
|1,202.33500 ILS
|1000 AUD
|2,404.67000 ILS
|2000 AUD
|4,809.34000 ILS
|5000 AUD
|12,023.35000 ILS
|10000 AUD
|24,046.70000 ILS