Israeli new sheqels to South African rand today

Convert ILS to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
5,107.98 zar

1.000 ILS = 5.108 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South African Rand
1 ILS5.10798 ZAR
5 ILS25.53990 ZAR
10 ILS51.07980 ZAR
20 ILS102.15960 ZAR
50 ILS255.39900 ZAR
100 ILS510.79800 ZAR
250 ILS1,276.99500 ZAR
500 ILS2,553.99000 ZAR
1000 ILS5,107.98000 ZAR
2000 ILS10,215.96000 ZAR
5000 ILS25,539.90000 ZAR
10000 ILS51,079.80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ZAR0.19577 ILS
5 ZAR0.97886 ILS
10 ZAR1.95772 ILS
20 ZAR3.91544 ILS
50 ZAR9.78860 ILS
100 ZAR19.57720 ILS
250 ZAR48.94300 ILS
500 ZAR97.88600 ILS
1000 ZAR195.77200 ILS
2000 ZAR391.54400 ILS
5000 ZAR978.86000 ILS
10000 ZAR1,957.72000 ILS