US dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert USD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
786.13 gbp

1.000 USD = 0.7861 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
Wise

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.12111.8230.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8430.54910.0090.0060.0050.0480.111
1 CAD986.63261.202111.57810.6780.5795.30212.374

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates US Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 USD0.78613 GBP
5 USD3.93067 GBP
10 USD7.86133 GBP
20 USD15.72266 GBP
50 USD39.30665 GBP
100 USD78.61330 GBP
250 USD196.53325 GBP
500 USD393.06650 GBP
1000 USD786.13300 GBP
2000 USD1,572.26600 GBP
5000 USD3,930.66500 GBP
10000 USD7,861.33000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / US Dollar
1 GBP1.27205 USD
5 GBP6.36025 USD
10 GBP12.72050 USD
20 GBP25.44100 USD
50 GBP63.60250 USD
100 GBP127.20500 USD
250 GBP318.01250 USD
500 GBP636.02500 USD
1000 GBP1,272.05000 USD
2000 GBP2,544.10000 USD
5000 GBP6,360.25000 USD
10000 GBP12,720.50000 USD