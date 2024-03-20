Canadian dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert CAD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
12,375.10 mxn

1.000 CAD = 12.38 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.030.920.786278.751.5327.19956.145
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3570.0180.0870.676
1 EUR1.08790.22510.854302.9041.6657.82361.01
1 GBP1.272105.6061.171354.5421.9499.15771.411

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 CAD12.37510 MXN
5 CAD61.87550 MXN
10 CAD123.75100 MXN
20 CAD247.50200 MXN
50 CAD618.75500 MXN
100 CAD1,237.51000 MXN
250 CAD3,093.77500 MXN
500 CAD6,187.55000 MXN
1000 CAD12,375.10000 MXN
2000 CAD24,750.20000 MXN
5000 CAD61,875.50000 MXN
10000 CAD123,751.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 MXN0.08081 CAD
5 MXN0.40404 CAD
10 MXN0.80808 CAD
20 MXN1.61615 CAD
50 MXN4.04038 CAD
100 MXN8.08076 CAD
250 MXN20.20190 CAD
500 MXN40.40380 CAD
1000 MXN80.80760 CAD
2000 MXN161.61520 CAD
5000 MXN404.03800 CAD
10000 MXN808.07600 CAD