2,000 Mexican pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert MXN to CAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 mxn
161.51 cad

1.000 MXN = 0.08075 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9151.34783.0630.7810.8851.5114.967
1 EUR1.09311.47390.8250.8550.9671.6525.431
1 CAD0.7420.679161.6720.580.6571.1223.688
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.06

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 MXN0.08075 CAD
5 MXN0.40377 CAD
10 MXN0.80754 CAD
20 MXN1.61508 CAD
50 MXN4.03771 CAD
100 MXN8.07541 CAD
250 MXN20.18853 CAD
500 MXN40.37705 CAD
1000 MXN80.75410 CAD
2000 MXN161.50820 CAD
5000 MXN403.77050 CAD
10000 MXN807.54100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 CAD12.38330 MXN
5 CAD61.91650 MXN
10 CAD123.83300 MXN
20 CAD247.66600 MXN
50 CAD619.16500 MXN
100 CAD1,238.33000 MXN
250 CAD3,095.82500 MXN
500 CAD6,191.65000 MXN
1000 CAD12,383.30000 MXN
2000 CAD24,766.60000 MXN
5000 CAD61,916.50000 MXN
10000 CAD123,833.00000 MXN