1,000 mxn
52.93 chf

1.000 MXN = 0.05293 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
1 USD10.921.35883.0880.7860.8891.5325.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.30.8550.9661.6655.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1820.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Swiss Franc
1 MXN0.05293 CHF
5 MXN0.26467 CHF
10 MXN0.52935 CHF
20 MXN1.05869 CHF
50 MXN2.64674 CHF
100 MXN5.29347 CHF
250 MXN13.23368 CHF
500 MXN26.46735 CHF
1000 MXN52.93470 CHF
2000 MXN105.86940 CHF
5000 MXN264.67350 CHF
10000 MXN529.34700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mexican Peso
1 CHF18.89120 MXN
5 CHF94.45600 MXN
10 CHF188.91200 MXN
20 CHF377.82400 MXN
50 CHF944.56000 MXN
100 CHF1,889.12000 MXN
250 CHF4,722.80000 MXN
500 CHF9,445.60000 MXN
1000 CHF18,891.20000 MXN
2000 CHF37,782.40000 MXN
5000 CHF94,456.00000 MXN
10000 CHF188,912.00000 MXN