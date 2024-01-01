Mexican pesos to US dollars today

Convert MXN to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
59.56 usd

1.000 MXN = 0.05956 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0810.7860.8891.5315.032
1 EUR1.08711.47690.2880.8540.9661.6645.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1810.5790.6551.1273.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / US Dollar
1 MXN0.05956 USD
5 MXN0.29780 USD
10 MXN0.59559 USD
20 MXN1.19119 USD
50 MXN2.97797 USD
100 MXN5.95594 USD
250 MXN14.88985 USD
500 MXN29.77970 USD
1000 MXN59.55940 USD
2000 MXN119.11880 USD
5000 MXN297.79700 USD
10000 MXN595.59400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 USD16.79000 MXN
5 USD83.95000 MXN
10 USD167.90000 MXN
20 USD335.80000 MXN
50 USD839.50000 MXN
100 USD1,679.00000 MXN
250 USD4,197.50000 MXN
500 USD8,395.00000 MXN
1000 USD16,790.00000 MXN
2000 USD33,580.00000 MXN
5000 USD83,950.00000 MXN
10000 USD167,900.00000 MXN