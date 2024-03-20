Danish kroner to US dollars today

Convert DKK to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
145.49 usd

1.000 DKK = 0.1455 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
1 EUR11.08511.3550.854302.2671.66311.57490.26
1 USD0.922110.4660.787278.61.53210.66883.193
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6210.1461.0197.949
1 GBP1.1711.27113.2981354.0031.94713.555105.709

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / US Dollar
1 DKK0.14549 USD
5 DKK0.72744 USD
10 DKK1.45488 USD
20 DKK2.90976 USD
50 DKK7.27440 USD
100 DKK14.54880 USD
250 DKK36.37200 USD
500 DKK72.74400 USD
1000 DKK145.48800 USD
2000 DKK290.97600 USD
5000 DKK727.44000 USD
10000 DKK1,454.88000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Danish Krone
1 USD6.87344 DKK
5 USD34.36720 DKK
10 USD68.73440 DKK
20 USD137.46880 DKK
50 USD343.67200 DKK
100 USD687.34400 DKK
250 USD1,718.36000 DKK
500 USD3,436.72000 DKK
1000 USD6,873.44000 DKK
2000 USD13,746.88000 DKK
5000 USD34,367.20000 DKK
10000 USD68,734.40000 DKK