Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner today

Convert DKK to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
1,552.18 nok

1.000 DKK = 1.552 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Norwegian Krone
1 DKK1.55218 NOK
5 DKK7.76090 NOK
10 DKK15.52180 NOK
20 DKK31.04360 NOK
50 DKK77.60900 NOK
100 DKK155.21800 NOK
250 DKK388.04500 NOK
500 DKK776.09000 NOK
1000 DKK1,552.18000 NOK
2000 DKK3,104.36000 NOK
5000 DKK7,760.90000 NOK
10000 DKK15,521.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Danish Krone
1 NOK0.64425 DKK
5 NOK3.22127 DKK
10 NOK6.44254 DKK
20 NOK12.88508 DKK
50 NOK32.21270 DKK
100 NOK64.42540 DKK
250 NOK161.06350 DKK
500 NOK322.12700 DKK
1000 NOK644.25400 DKK
2000 NOK1,288.50800 DKK
5000 NOK3,221.27000 DKK
10000 NOK6,442.54000 DKK