Swedish kronor to Pakistani rupees today

Convert SEK to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
27,074.50 pkr

kr1.000 SEK = ₨27.07 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
SEK to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 SEK to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.486227.4862
Low26.327725.6970
Average26.923926.5459
Change2.84%0.95%
1 SEK to PKR stats

The performance of SEK to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.4862 and a 30 day low of 26.3277. This means the 30 day average was 26.9239. The change for SEK to PKR was 2.84.

The performance of SEK to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.4862 and a 90 day low of 25.6970. This means the 90 day average was 26.5459. The change for SEK to PKR was 0.95.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Pakistani Rupee
1 SEK27.07450 PKR
5 SEK135.37250 PKR
10 SEK270.74500 PKR
20 SEK541.49000 PKR
50 SEK1,353.72500 PKR
100 SEK2,707.45000 PKR
250 SEK6,768.62500 PKR
500 SEK13,537.25000 PKR
1000 SEK27,074.50000 PKR
2000 SEK54,149.00000 PKR
5000 SEK135,372.50000 PKR
10000 SEK270,745.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 PKR0.03694 SEK
5 PKR0.18468 SEK
10 PKR0.36935 SEK
20 PKR0.73870 SEK
50 PKR1.84676 SEK
100 PKR3.69351 SEK
250 PKR9.23378 SEK
500 PKR18.46755 SEK
1000 PKR36.93510 SEK
2000 PKR73.87020 SEK
5000 PKR184.67550 SEK
10000 PKR369.35100 SEK