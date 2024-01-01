Brazilian reais to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BRL to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
55,376.70 pkr

1.000 BRL = 55.38 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1571.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5971.7271.9491.13221.384
1 USD0.9220.788183.1671.361.5350.89116.842
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Pakistani Rupee
1 BRL55.37670 PKR
5 BRL276.88350 PKR
10 BRL553.76700 PKR
20 BRL1,107.53400 PKR
50 BRL2,768.83500 PKR
100 BRL5,537.67000 PKR
250 BRL13,844.17500 PKR
500 BRL27,688.35000 PKR
1000 BRL55,376.70000 PKR
2000 BRL110,753.40000 PKR
5000 BRL276,883.50000 PKR
10000 BRL553,767.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 PKR0.01806 BRL
5 PKR0.09029 BRL
10 PKR0.18058 BRL
20 PKR0.36116 BRL
50 PKR0.90291 BRL
100 PKR1.80581 BRL
250 PKR4.51453 BRL
500 PKR9.02905 BRL
1000 PKR18.05810 BRL
2000 PKR36.11620 BRL
5000 PKR90.29050 BRL
10000 PKR180.58100 BRL