5 Brazilian reais to Pakistani rupees
Convert BRL to PKR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BRL to PKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|51.3936
|54.6114
|Low
|48.4866
|48.4866
|Average
|49.8407
|51.4927
|Change
|-1.29%
|-6.26%
|View full history
1 BRL to PKR stats
The performance of BRL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.3936 and a 30 day low of 48.4866. This means the 30 day average was 49.8407. The change for BRL to PKR was -1.29.
The performance of BRL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.6114 and a 90 day low of 48.4866. This means the 90 day average was 51.4927. The change for BRL to PKR was -6.26.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Pakistani rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Pakistani Rupee
|1 BRL
|50.62900 PKR
|5 BRL
|253.14500 PKR
|10 BRL
|506.29000 PKR
|20 BRL
|1,012.58000 PKR
|50 BRL
|2,531.45000 PKR
|100 BRL
|5,062.90000 PKR
|250 BRL
|12,657.25000 PKR
|500 BRL
|25,314.50000 PKR
|1000 BRL
|50,629.00000 PKR
|2000 BRL
|101,258.00000 PKR
|5000 BRL
|253,145.00000 PKR
|10000 BRL
|506,290.00000 PKR