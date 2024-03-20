Israeli new sheqels to Pakistani rupees today

Convert ILS to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
76,278.60 pkr

1.000 ILS = 76.28 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2641.7241.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1191.3481.5190.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Pakistani Rupee
1 ILS76.27860 PKR
5 ILS381.39300 PKR
10 ILS762.78600 PKR
20 ILS1,525.57200 PKR
50 ILS3,813.93000 PKR
100 ILS7,627.86000 PKR
250 ILS19,069.65000 PKR
500 ILS38,139.30000 PKR
1000 ILS76,278.60000 PKR
2000 ILS152,557.20000 PKR
5000 ILS381,393.00000 PKR
10000 ILS762,786.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PKR0.01311 ILS
5 PKR0.06555 ILS
10 PKR0.13110 ILS
20 PKR0.26220 ILS
50 PKR0.65549 ILS
100 PKR1.31098 ILS
250 PKR3.27745 ILS
500 PKR6.55490 ILS
1000 PKR13.10980 ILS
2000 PKR26.21960 ILS
5000 PKR65.54900 ILS
10000 PKR131.09800 ILS