Israeli new sheqels to Indian rupees today

Convert ILS to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
22,756.90 inr

1.000 ILS = 22.76 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6351.4721.6590.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1391.7241.9431.13321.318
1 USD0.9170.783183.1091.351.5210.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Indian Rupee
1 ILS22.75690 INR
5 ILS113.78450 INR
10 ILS227.56900 INR
20 ILS455.13800 INR
50 ILS1,137.84500 INR
100 ILS2,275.69000 INR
250 ILS5,689.22500 INR
500 ILS11,378.45000 INR
1000 ILS22,756.90000 INR
2000 ILS45,513.80000 INR
5000 ILS113,784.50000 INR
10000 ILS227,569.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 INR0.04394 ILS
5 INR0.21971 ILS
10 INR0.43943 ILS
20 INR0.87886 ILS
50 INR2.19714 ILS
100 INR4.39428 ILS
250 INR10.98570 ILS
500 INR21.97140 ILS
1000 INR43.94280 ILS
2000 INR87.88560 ILS
5000 INR219.71400 ILS
10000 INR439.42800 ILS