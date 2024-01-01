Indonesian rupiahs to Indian rupees today

Convert IDR to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
5,288.05 inr

1.000 IDR = 0.005288 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6681.4721.6590.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1791.7241.9431.13221.318
1 USD0.9170.783183.1021.351.520.88616.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Indian Rupee
1 IDR0.00529 INR
5 IDR0.02644 INR
10 IDR0.05288 INR
20 IDR0.10576 INR
50 IDR0.26440 INR
100 IDR0.52881 INR
250 IDR1.32201 INR
500 IDR2.64403 INR
1000 IDR5.28805 INR
2000 IDR10.57610 INR
5000 IDR26.44025 INR
10000 IDR52.88050 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 INR189.10600 IDR
5 INR945.53000 IDR
10 INR1,891.06000 IDR
20 INR3,782.12000 IDR
50 INR9,455.30000 IDR
100 INR18,910.60000 IDR
250 INR47,276.50000 IDR
500 INR94,553.00000 IDR
1000 INR189,106.00000 IDR
2000 INR378,212.00000 IDR
5000 INR945,530.00000 IDR
10000 INR1,891,060.00000 IDR