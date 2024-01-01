Indonesian rupiahs to Singapore dollars today

Convert IDR to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
85.30 sgd

1.000 IDR = 0.00008530 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Singapore Dollar
1 IDR0.00009 SGD
5 IDR0.00043 SGD
10 IDR0.00085 SGD
20 IDR0.00171 SGD
50 IDR0.00426 SGD
100 IDR0.00853 SGD
250 IDR0.02132 SGD
500 IDR0.04265 SGD
1000 IDR0.08530 SGD
2000 IDR0.17060 SGD
5000 IDR0.42649 SGD
10000 IDR0.85298 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SGD11,723.70000 IDR
5 SGD58,618.50000 IDR
10 SGD117,237.00000 IDR
20 SGD234,474.00000 IDR
50 SGD586,185.00000 IDR
100 SGD1,172,370.00000 IDR
250 SGD2,930,925.00000 IDR
500 SGD5,861,850.00000 IDR
1000 SGD11,723,700.00000 IDR
2000 SGD23,447,400.00000 IDR
5000 SGD58,618,500.00000 IDR
10000 SGD117,237,000.00000 IDR