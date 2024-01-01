Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
The Hong Kong dollar is the official currency of Hong Kong. It’s the 13th most commonly traded currency on Earth. The currency code for the dollar is HKD and the symbol is $, or HK$ – to differentiate it from the US dollar. The most popular Hong Kong dollar exchange is with the US dollar. HK$ has 4 significant digits and is considered a fiat currency.
Currency name
Hong Kong Dollar
Currency symbol
$
HKD exchange rates
|USD
|CNY
|GBP
|SGD
|AUD
|EUR
|CAD
|INR
|From HKD
|0.12782
|0.92024
|0.10047
|0.17164
|0.19572
|0.11760
|0.17349
|10.61220
|To HKD
|7.82320
|1.08667
|9.95346
|5.82625
|5.10933
|8.50343
|5.76401
|0.09423
