Hong Kong dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert HKD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
469.39 aed

1.000 HKD = 0.4694 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
100 HKD46.93900 AED
200 HKD93.87800 AED
300 HKD140.81700 AED
500 HKD234.69500 AED
1000 HKD469.39000 AED
2000 HKD938.78000 AED
2500 HKD1,173.47500 AED
3000 HKD1,408.17000 AED
4000 HKD1,877.56000 AED
5000 HKD2,346.95000 AED
10000 HKD4,693.90000 AED
20000 HKD9,387.80000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AED2.13043 HKD
5 AED10.65215 HKD
10 AED21.30430 HKD
20 AED42.60860 HKD
50 AED106.52150 HKD
100 AED213.04300 HKD
250 AED532.60750 HKD
500 AED1,065.21500 HKD
1000 AED2,130.43000 HKD
2000 AED4,260.86000 HKD
5000 AED10,652.15000 HKD
10000 AED21,304.30000 HKD