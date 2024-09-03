Swedish kronor to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert SEK to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
356.33 aed

kr1.000 SEK = د.إ0.3563 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
SEK to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

AED
1 SEK to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36170.3617
Low0.34670.3389
Average0.35440.3496
Change2.78%0.81%
View full history

1 SEK to AED stats

The performance of SEK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3617 and a 30 day low of 0.3467. This means the 30 day average was 0.3544. The change for SEK to AED was 2.78.

The performance of SEK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3617 and a 90 day low of 0.3389. This means the 90 day average was 0.3496. The change for SEK to AED was 0.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9481.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7241.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0721.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.430.2010.574

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SEK0.35633 AED
5 SEK1.78164 AED
10 SEK3.56327 AED
20 SEK7.12654 AED
50 SEK17.81635 AED
100 SEK35.63270 AED
250 SEK89.08175 AED
500 SEK178.16350 AED
1000 SEK356.32700 AED
2000 SEK712.65400 AED
5000 SEK1,781.63500 AED
10000 SEK3,563.27000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 AED2.80641 SEK
5 AED14.03205 SEK
10 AED28.06410 SEK
20 AED56.12820 SEK
50 AED140.32050 SEK
100 AED280.64100 SEK
250 AED701.60250 SEK
500 AED1,403.20500 SEK
1000 AED2,806.41000 SEK
2000 AED5,612.82000 SEK
5000 AED14,032.05000 SEK
10000 AED28,064.10000 SEK